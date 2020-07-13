Forum: Stay focused on Covid-19 situation here

On May 26, Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said that the number of daily confirmed Covid-19 cases in dormitories was likely to fall below 100 in three to four weeks' time (Daily Covid-19 cases in dorms likely to fall below 100 soon, May 27).

Six weeks later, there are still around 150 cases a day among migrant workers living in dormitories. Given the stringent measures that have been taken, why are there still so many infections being diagnosed daily?

The multi-ministry task force announced in May that Singapore intends to ramp up the number of tests done here to 40,000 a day. As of late last month, about 12,000 tests were being carried out daily.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said that by the end of this month, about 70 per cent to 80 per cent of foreign workers staying in dormitories in Singapore are expected to be cleared of the virus (Most migrant workers expected to be cleared of virus by end-July, June 26). Singapore owes it to these workers, who have experienced much inconvenience and fear, to complete testing as soon as possible.

The number of cases in the community has also gone up in recent days, which is concerning.

Singapore must not take its eye off the Covid-19 situation here, and the necessary measures must be reinforced.

Ng Wee Chew