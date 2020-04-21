StarHub working to improve customer communications following outage

We appreciate Mr Teo Hoon Seng's comments in The Straits Times (Lack of communication from StarHub during outage, April 20) and would like to assure him that StarHub takes all network incidents seriously.

We understand how important it is for our customers to have reliable connectivity, especially when they are spending a great deal of time at home.

Over the course of the home broadband service disruption last Wednesday, we sent out four updates in five hours on our Facebook page, which engages nearly 400,000 customers.

We are increasing our efforts, reviewing our processes, reinforcing training initiatives and continuing to be vigilant for the services we deliver to our customers. One of the measures under review is customer communications to pragmatically improve our future response and reach.

We sincerely apologise to Mr Teo and all our affected customers once again for the inconvenience and frustration they faced during the intermittent disruption of home broadband services. We are offering affected customers 20 per cent rebate on their home broadband subscription fee for April, which will be applied in their bill next month. All they need to do is complete a simple online form at www.starhub.com/broadband-rebate by Sunday.

We thank Mr Teo and all our customers for giving StarHub the opportunity to make things right for them.

Chong Siew Loong

Chief Technology Officer

StarHub