Staff should have been more flexible

Published
17 min ago

We thank Mr Hefferich Tan for his feedback and for subscribing to StarHub Entertainment service (Time wasted just to end rental of cable set-top box, April 3).

We apologise to Mr Tan for the inconvenience and frustrations caused when he attempted to return an Internet Protocol television set-top box at our store at Westgate.

We have since contacted Mr Tan and addressed his concerns.

We acknowledge that our staff should have taken a more flexible approach by collecting the set-top box from Mr Tan first, and making the other necessary arrangements thereafter to minimise any inconvenience.

We take customer feedback seriously and see this incident as a learning opportunity to improve our processes and deliver better customer service to all customers.

Yvonne Lee

Head, Consumer and Channel Sales

StarHub

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 09, 2020, with the headline 'Staff should have been more flexible'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content