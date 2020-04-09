Staff should have been more flexible

We thank Mr Hefferich Tan for his feedback and for subscribing to StarHub Entertainment service (Time wasted just to end rental of cable set-top box, April 3).

We apologise to Mr Tan for the inconvenience and frustrations caused when he attempted to return an Internet Protocol television set-top box at our store at Westgate.

We have since contacted Mr Tan and addressed his concerns.

We acknowledge that our staff should have taken a more flexible approach by collecting the set-top box from Mr Tan first, and making the other necessary arrangements thereafter to minimise any inconvenience.

We take customer feedback seriously and see this incident as a learning opportunity to improve our processes and deliver better customer service to all customers.

Yvonne Lee

Head, Consumer and Channel Sales

StarHub