S'pore would benefit from an anti-discrimination law

The suggestion by the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) to enact a Workplace Equality Act that would provide legal remedies for workers experiencing discrimination is a good one (New law needed to tackle discrimination, wrongful dismissal, Sept 29).

This is not the first time such a proposal has been made; the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) previously rejected it, stating that such a law may not on its own lead to superior employment outcomes (Legal and punitive measures in place to tackle workplace discrimination, April 28, 2018).

As Aware's letter makes clear, the current non-legislative approach is not enough to curb discriminatory employment practices. It is time to adopt strong legislative measures to protect workers in Singapore from unfair discrimination.

Other politicians have made similar suggestions in recent years. In 2018, Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Saktiandi Supaat suggested granting legal powers to the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices to prosecute errant employers.

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, during the debate on the President's Address recently, similarly proposed the enactment of an anti-discrimination law.

Also, the absence of such legislation sets Singapore behind international standards. Under international human rights law, Singapore is required to adopt appropriate legislative measures to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, gender and disability.

Singapore is also one of around 14 countries that have not ratified the International Labour Organisation's (ILO) 1958 Discrimination (Employment and Occupation) Convention, out of 180 members of the ILO.

Ultimately, the enactment of such a law is crucial to deter discriminatory employment practices and bring Singapore in line with international standards.

More importantly, it will send an unequivocal signal of our society's commitment to the fundamental principles of meritocracy, justice and equality that have served our country well over the past half century.

Daryl Yang Wei Jian