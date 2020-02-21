S'pore football as an asset for businesses

The privatisation of two-time Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions Home United augurs well for Singapore football (New chairman at home, Feb 13; Uncharted waters for sailors, Feb 14; and Full steam ahead at Home, Feb 15).

An interesting point - which has always been part of the local football conversation - was raised about encouraging businesses to invest in local football clubs.

Singapore Internet company Sea's investment in Home United will hopefully encourage businesses to take baby steps in this direction.

For instance, it could be worth viewing SPL clubs as distressed assets with the potential to be turned around.

Tapping the management expertise of private equity players, funds could be raised for each SPL club specific to covenants customised for each club, such as permitting the purchase of overseas marquee players, extension of players' contracts, or pay increments if specific performance milestones - such as qualifying for the AFC Champions League - are achieved.

In Japan, beer brands such as Sapporo and Suntory have featured J-League clubs on their beer cans for marketing and branding purposes. Singapore's domestic beer brands could consider doing something similar for SPL clubs.

In the food and beverage space, businesses could explore collaborating with SPL clubs on an SPL Experience Centre - an SPL concept store-cum-restaurant selling football jerseys and merchandise of all SPL clubs, with a Singapore football-themed restaurant and multimedia centre celebrating local football moments.

These could include winning the Malaysia Cup, and the draw against Japan in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, and heroes like Quah Kim Song, Fandi Ahmad, and V. Sundramoorthy.

This SPL Experience Centre could be operated based on risk-sharing and equal ownership by all SPL clubs and their investors.

With another exciting new SPL season upon us, the time may be right for more businesses to step forward to show their support for local football.

Woon Wee Min