Forum: Speed up ways to tackle difficult neighbours

More should be done to make it easier for a complainant to seek recourse against neighbours with anti-social behaviour (Noisy neighbours case: Couple who flout court order risk jail, says MinLaw, Jan 9).

It took two years for Mr Daniel See to obtain an Exclusion Order. For non-compliance with the court order, Mr See would probably have to spend more time navigating the process of filing a Magistrate's Complaint against his neighbours.

Neighbour disputes manifest quickly and should be resolved as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Law should review the Community Disputes Resolution Act to include mechanisms to accelerate the resolution of such disputes.

Two and a half years to resolve a neighbour dispute is too long.

Chan Yong Shin