Spare a thought for vulnerable people in isolation

The effects of social isolation on elderly people were highlighted by social affairs correspondent Janice Tai (Elderly hit hard by social isolation amid circuit breaker measures, April 11).

People with disabilities or special needs and their caregivers are also vulnerable groups who have been badly hit by social isolation during the current circuit breaker period.

Due to the closure of many care and support centres, these people are stuck at home to fend for themselves, sometimes in an environment that is not conducive, with little engagement activities and socialisation with others.

The impact on their quality of life, psychological well-being and behaviour during the circuit breaker period can be tremendous. Hopefully, the measures will not be extended.

I worry about how vulnerable groups are going to get through this, as well as the impact on our healthcare and social system should the measures be extended.

I am sure many of us can appreciate the challenges of staying home, working from home and, for those with children, managing home-based learning.

So imagine how much harder it is for the vulnerable groups, who have less independence, mobility, means, capacity and resources to cope.

Quek Hong Choon