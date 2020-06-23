Space burial a waste of resources

It is one's prerogative to spend one's accumulated riches any way he or she chooses, but choosing a space burial seems the ultimate in frivolity (S'pore firm sets sights on launching memorial flights for space burial, June 14).

Sending just 100g of our ashes into space involves the expenditure of so much resources and causes so much pollution.

Global warming with its attendant cataclysmic consequences may just doom our descendants if we concentrate more on our own inconsequential afterlife arrangements and less on greening efforts.

There are far more socially responsible and environmentally friendly ways to lay our remains to rest.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)