Some "what if" questions about US-China ties

It is interesting to ask a few "what if" questions about the rivalry between the US and China.

What if China were not ruled by a so-called "authoritative communist party" but by a "democratically chosen party"? Would the United States welcome an advanced and competitive China with open arms?

If China were ruled by the Chinese Communist Party but still a backward Third World country, would the US consider it a greater threat than Russia? Wouldn't it hold China in total contempt?

When China developed nuclear weapons, it was a very expensive undertaking for a then very poor country. Many were opposed to it, including famed novelist Louis Cha, or Jin Yong, who exclaimed: "We want to have trousers rather than nuclear weapons."

To all these, chairman Mao Zedong replied: "Even a beggar must have a stick to beat dogs."

I still remember the commentary in Time magazine when it published the news of China launching its first nuclear bomb: "Open the Chinese hands and you will find them empty."

China's hands are not empty today and the Chinese sticks can do more than beat dogs.

If China did not develop nuclear weapons, isn't it `possible that the US military would have been sent into Beijing long ago? See what North Korea and Iran have had to go through when they try to do the same.

If China did not have nuclear weapons, would Russia find it worth its while to establish such friendly relations with Beijing? Wouldn't it agree with the US to sanction China for developing nuclear weapons?

There is no winner when two nuclear powers go to war. The only beneficiary if the US and China were to destroy each other would be Russia.

The only way for China to appease the US and its allies is for it to voluntarily be less assertive, more submissive, more backward and less competitive. That reminds me of a Chinese saying, "Asking a tiger for its skin".

Will 1.3 billion Chinese tigers willingly give up their skins?

These questions have very obvious though unpleasant answers.

Ee Teck Ee