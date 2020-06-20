Forum: Some ways to go to become a mature people

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong urged people in Singapore to exercise personal responsibility during phase two of reopening the economy (Phase two starts on Friday: Shops can reopen, dining in allowed, June 16).

"I am sure even as we draw up the rules, people will be thinking how to get around the rules," he said.

What a commentary on people here, some of whom seem to persist in behaving like adolescents testing parental limits.

In any society, there will always be black sheep. For a long time now, Singaporeans have benefited from having an efficient Government. And it seems that, somehow, this caring governance has not helped every Singaporean to mature.

When will Singaporeans reach a point when a government minister would not need to make such a statement?

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)