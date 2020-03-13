Society less forgiving when it comes to doctors

I wish to thank all the teams dealing with the Covid-19 crisis, including, but not limited to, our political leaders, the health authorities, administrators, and medical and nursing professionals.

As a clinician, I am fully cognisant of the degree of effort and coordination which is required to attain treatment and disease containment outcomes locally, which are, to date, unmatched in the rest of the world. However, we do see deplorable behaviour among members of the public amid these stellar results which can scuttle the best intentions.

It has come to light that despite regular instructions to stay home and avoid social gatherings when symptomatic, some people have decided to ignore such directives. This has led to significantly more infections.

This attitude is not uncommon among patients who are encouraged by medicolegal mandates which stipulate "patient autonomy".

Treatment strategies recommended by doctors or, in the current situation, stringent measures dictated by the governing authorities, go unheeded by those who deem them to be "unnecessary" and a restriction on personal freedom.

They have placed additional demands on the country's resources, put members of their social network and healthcare workers at further risk than they already are and yet, when all is said and done, are unlikely to be held accountable.

For doctors, the added burden can lead to physical and emotional exhaustion which, in turn, may result in errors of clinical judgment. Should this happen, it is not unexpected that the doctor will be held accountable.

Are there double standards of responsibility when patients and professionals are viewed?

Mona Tan (Dr)