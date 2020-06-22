Social media campaigning

Voices Of Youth

With many young people casting their vote for the first time during this general election, political parties need to campaign through social media - the default media platform of this generation - to appeal to them. (Parties must prepare for very different GE campaign: ELD, June 9).

Many young people use Instagram and TikTok. Eye-catching and targeted social media posts with witty captions will better pique the interests of young people than campaigns on traditional platforms such as radio and television.

Lance Wu, 20

Pre-university student

