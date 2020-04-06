Social distancing on buses, MRT is tough

As the number of Covid-19 cases rises, the need for social distancing becomes even greater (Leaders urge Singaporeans to heed social distancing rules, March 22).

However, maintaining a good distance from other commuters on buses and MRTs can be tough, especially during peak hours.

Some businesses have put in place split operations and staggered working hours, but not all are able to do so.

One way to reduce the crowd is to encourage workers to take private-hire cars or taxis during peak hours. Cabbies and private-hire car drivers have been hard hit by the crisis, and this is a way to show kindness towards them.

Elizabeth Chua Yu Tong, 19,

Pre-university Student