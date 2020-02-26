SMEs should take opportunity to reinvent processes

As a chief executive of a local enterprise, I clearly see how we need to stay calm and resilient, and find ways to keep the business going, especially with Covid-19 hitting home at the start of the year.

All business leaders still need to be creative and innovate their businesses to allow continuity during these tough times.

I'm a huge believer of remote working because it saves so much time on commuting (Make working from home work, Feb, 17).

Productivity is given a huge boost. The article, quoting experts, raised salient points such as the importance of having effective communications and how the remote working concept necessitates moving from an old-school control structure to an environment of openness and trust.

Management, too, has to believe in this and put in the effort to make it work.

Currently, we see many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are uncomfortable with the idea of employees working from home.

Some questions that are often raised include: How do I ensure they are really working? Will they be productive? How do I ensure they complete the work on time?

We need to have a change of mindset. All these can be overcome through the establishment of processes, written down and clearly disseminated to everyone in the organisation.

It is the "rule book" of a company and it should state clearly the responsibilities of the different team members, and how each task should be performed.

Companies that implement processes can clearly benefit from a work-from-home system as well as remote outsourced work. More importantly, when this rule book is centralised online and can be clearly accessed by everyone in a company, it builds trust and transparency, and allows clear communication.

The rule book allows business continuity from anywhere and should be recalibrated as the business evolves.

All fellow SMEs should take this opportunity to review their current business processes. This is the time to reinvent.

Jason Lim Swee Yeng