SMC inaction after dismissal of defamation suit troubling

I read with great dismay about the seeming non-action of the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) Complaints Committee in handling the complaint filed by a female patient against a psychiatrist (Disciplinary watchdog for doctors must do better, April 16).

It is troubling to note that the Complaints Committee does not seem to have made progress in addressing the complaint some 22 months after it was filed.

Potentially, this was not a case involving only a single patient. If the allegations are proven, other patients of the psychiatrist as well as the surgeon involved may also have been victims.

That the alleged incident happened when the psychiatrist was a senior consultant psychiatrist at a public hospital only underlines how urgently a thorough and speedy investigation is needed.

What is further troubling is that the Complaints Committee has still not taken action more than a week after a district judge dismissed the defamation suit brought by the surgeon against the patient who lodged the complaint, finding the patient's claims to be true.

In other words, the district judge has already done most of the work for the Complaints Committee. What is holding back the Complaints Committee?

I urge the authorities to take the necessary action to address the complaint.

Luo Siao Ping