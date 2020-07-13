Forum: Slip-up led to delay in Covid-19 test result notification

We refer to the letter from Mr Tan Thian Poh (Still no swab test result after several days, July 9).

Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who return from overseas have to take a swab test before the end of their stay-home notice (SHN) period. They should receive notification from the authorities of their test results within four days.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has looked into the matter and found that Mr Tan's son was inadvertently not notified of his test result due to an oversight by the contracted personnel tasked to inform him. He was eventually informed of his test result when he called the SHN Helpline on Wednesday.

ICA apologises for the inconvenience experienced by Mr Tan and his son. We are tightening our processes together with the other agencies involved.

Patrick Ong

Head, Public Communications and Protocol

Corporate Communications and Service Division

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority