SkillsFuture ecosystem still growing to suit all training needs

We thank Mr Kee Mong Huat for his feedback on SkillsFuture (Have systematic way to upgrade skills of workforce, Aug 28).

We fully agree with Mr Kee on the need for a more proactive approach in sustaining workforce training and excellence. SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) has been working closely with the Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) and private training providers to develop high-quality training programmes, covering all sectors of the economy.

These programmes cater to those already in the workforce, as well as to fresh graduates from the IHLs. For example, a fresh information technology polytechnic graduate looking to specialise in digital marketing can enrol in a Work-Study Post-Diploma leading to a Specialist Diploma in Digital Content Marketing.

He could also sign up for a Work-Study Certificate in Digital Marketing and Branding or take short courses under the SkillsFuture series to pick up emerging skills in technology.

Significant course fee subsidies are provided to pursue training in these programmes.

In addition, most IHLs offer their fresh graduates credits to take up Continuing Education and Training (CET) programmes. These programmes are often bite-sized to allow individuals to upskill while they continue to work.

They may also be "stackable", meaning, individuals can earn credits from related CET modules, and these credits can be added up to certifications that are relevant to the industries the individuals are in.

Even as we continue to build up our training ecosystem, we must allow space for individuals and companies to exercise personal agency and choice.

We want individuals and employers to have the flexibility to pursue training that best meets their needs and interests.

We encourage this through support measures such as the SkillsFuture Credit and SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit.

SSG also runs SkillsFuture Advice workshops and Skills and Training Advisory Services to help individuals make informed skills and career development decisions.

Employers too, should recognise skills that are acquired through training and encourage their workers to continually upskill.

All of us must do our part to instil this new culture of lifelong learning in our society. We have made progress since the SkillsFuture movement started six years ago.

But much more needs to be done. We will work with all our partners and stakeholders in this collective endeavour.

Joan Moh

Divisional Director

Higher Education Planning, Skills and Academic Research

Ministry of Education

Musa Fazal

Group Director, Planning Group,

SkillsFuture Singapore