Forum: Singtel waives scam victim's charges

We refer to Mr Samuel Seck Mun Choong's letter and have since been in touch with him and his family to resolve the issues with his sister-in-law's account (Lack of empathy for intellectually challenged scam victim, Jan 2).

We wish to clarify that after we received the waiver request, we were subsequently informed by the family that the man who had tricked the subscriber into signing up for two mobile lines had started to make payments to settle the outstanding charges.

We took that to mean no further action to waive charges was required, until Mr Seck's letter was published.

We have since clarified the situation and waived the charges.

We are sorry the subscriber was the unfortunate victim of tricksters. As a company, we believe in inclusivity and diversity, and always aim to do right by all our customers.

Candy Chua

Vice-President

Consumer Operations

Consumer Singapore

Singtel