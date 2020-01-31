Singaporeans must unite to fight virus

It is heartening that even before the confirmation of any cases of the Wuhan virus in Singapore, a multi-ministry task force had been set up to direct the Government's response.

Over the past few days, many precautionary measures and advisories have been announced swiftly and decisively by the various ministries and agencies to safeguard Singaporeans' well-being from the coronavirus.

This reflects Singapore's method of crisis management - to be adequately prepared with comprehensive contingency plans and resources before the situation worsens, yet not over-reacting, and remaining calm.

It also showcases the ability of various ministries to coordinate their efforts to tackle crises.

It is unfortunate that some people are creating and circulating falsehoods.

Such actions could cause unnecessary fear, panic and even xenophobic sentiments among Singaporeans - which would not help the nation manage the crisis.

During such times, Singaporeans should put aside their political differences and stand united.

Nothing is more important now than to stand by the Government and the various agencies in tackling the crisis.

Ultimately, the best defence in overcoming the coronavirus is the ability to come together to help one another, and be socially responsible citizens.

Sim Dian Chye