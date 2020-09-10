Singaporeans have part to play in ensuring unity

I was impressed and heartened by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's positive message in which he said that having an adequate number of opposition MPs in Parliament is good for Singapore (How S'pore can get its politics right to secure its future, Sept 3).

He even made the surprise move of appointing Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh the Leader of the Opposition with more resources made available to him.

I also agree with PM Lee that while diversity is good for Singapore, we cannot allow politics to permeate every issue and become divisive for Singaporeans. (Singapore must avoid going down path of polarised politics, ST Online Sept 3).

Unfortunately, immediately after the first session of Parliament, I was disheartened to see Facebook rampant with posts by political party supporters from the Government and opposition camps.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and Workers' Party's Jamus Lim both came under fire.

Every single Member of Parliament should be respected regardless of the political parties they are from.

It is only by helping them to help us that Singapore can continue to move ahead and progress together.

I hope people will heed PM Lee's warning that if we cannot be united in the current crisis, "it will be the end of us".

Wong Boon Hong