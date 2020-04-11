Simulate classroom environment for home-based learning

I have noticed that students do not seem to have a proper, regimented home-based learning schedule to follow during the current circuit breaker period. Their learning comes in the form of worksheets and/or group exercises, and virtual classes are barely conducted.

Some of these virtual classes are just audio recordings of the teacher's instructions with guiding slides flashed on screen. There is barely any resemblance to an actual classroom setting.

Normally, students attend lessons in school and have additional worksheets or project work to complete at home. This should be replicated as much as possible during the one-month circuit breaker period. Giving students homework for a protracted period is simply not enough and cannot take the place of proper classroom learning.

Although the onus is on students to manage their own home-based learning, schools should ensure that the e-learning environment is as close to a real classroom setting as possible. This can be easily done through the setting up of live video chats where teachers can supervise and maintain eye contact with students.

Not only does this two-way interaction help students to concentrate, but it will also help them transition quickly and effectively back to physical classes in school once the circuit breaker period ends.

Some of these virtual classes are just audio recordings of the teacher's instructions with guiding slides flashed on screen. There is barely any resemblance to an actual classroom setting.

I hope that the Ministry of Education and private institutions can relook the way home-based learning is conducted. As far as possible, schools should provide a conducive environment - albeit virtually - that simulates how physical classes are conducted.

Alex Tay