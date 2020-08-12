Significant pool of foreigners taking on casual jobs

I applaud the Government for following through with strict measures to limit the number of foreign workers employed in positions that can be filled by qualified Singaporeans (47 employers added to watch list over discriminatory hiring, Aug 6).

This is particularly important during this time when many Singaporeans have had work hours reduced or are out of work because of the Covid-19 crisis.

There is a significant number of "casual" expatriate workers who offer their services as sports coaches, personal trainers, swimming instructors and the like.

On a daily basis, expatriates can be seen at many swimming pools or tennis courts at various condominiums coaching residents, and I find it hard to believe that there are no Singaporeans who are skilled or competent enough to take up these positions.

Perhaps these "coaches" slip under the radar because they are paid in cash and therefore do not have to hold an employment pass.

This is a loophole that I believe could and should be addressed. Every job taken by these "coaches" takes away the livelihood of a Singaporean.

Hoe Yin Yin