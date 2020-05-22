Forum: Sias information should have come earlier

I refer to the commentary (Shedding light on Singapore Airlines' rights issue, May 21) by Mr David Gerald, founder, president and chief executive of the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias.

While it clearly spells out the options available to shareholders of Singapore Airlines, with regard to the rights shares and rights mandatory convertible bonds (MCBs) issued to them, Sias should have issued this information much earlier instead of on the last day that shareholders can sell their rights in the shares and MCBs on the open market. This would have given shareholders who were uncertain as to their course of action more time to make a better decision.

Is this not what Sias is attempting to do - the education of investors so as to be informed investors?

Sitaraman Mani