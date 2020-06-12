SIA kept shareholders informed throughout rights issue

We refer to the letter (SIA directors need to assuage shareholder concerns better, by Mr Narayana Narayana, June 11), which said that more than 10 days after the closure of Singapore Airlines' (SIA) rights issue, information had not been released on how many shares had been allotted, or if any excess money had been refunded, and that such information ought to be communicated much more quickly.

SIA has responded that after its rights issue offer closed on May 28, it issued a stock exchange announcement on June 2 with details about the results of the rights issue, the allocation and the refunds.

That was followed up on June 5 with a stock exchange announcement on the trading of the rights shares and rights mandatory convertible bonds.

Again, shareholders were provided with the full information.

Throughout the rights issue, SIA has communicated regularly and comprehensively to all shareholders.

Forum Editor