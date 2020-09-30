SGQR's teething issues being tackled

We thank Mr Ho Jin Kiat for his feedback on the Singapore Quick Response Code (SGQR) unified e-payment solution (Iron out snags in digital push for hawkers, Sept 19).

As part of the onboarding process, Nets helps stallholders to set up the SGQR code and payment terminals, as well as the NETSBiz App on their mobile phone to track payments in real time.

Stallholders will also undergo training to learn how to use the SGQR. We have also set up a Nets hotline on 6274-1212 so that help can just be a call away.

The SG Digital Office's (SDO) digital ambassadors are also stationed at 30 community hubs islandwide, to provide ready support to anyone who walks in. This is in addition to their walking the ground to help some 19,000 stallholders in hawker centres, markets, coffee shops and industrial canteens in government-owned premises.

We thank members of the public for their understanding and patience as we address the SGQR's teething issues. We hope that these issues will progressively be reduced with increased usage and familiarity so that stallholders and their customers can benefit from an easy, convenient and secure e-payment experience.

Foo Wen Dee

Director, Communications and Marketing Division,

Infocomm Media Development Authority

Alethea Nah

Director, Corporate Communications, Enterprise Singapore

Pamela Tan

Chief Marketing Officer, Strategic Marketing and Corporate Communications, Network for Electronic Transfers (Nets)