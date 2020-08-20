Forum: Set up centralised pharmacies to send medication to patients' homes

It seems that at most polyclinics these days, it takes a shorter time to see a doctor than to wait for the prescribed medication.

Amid efforts to minimise crowds and inconvenience amid the Covid-19 situation, the Ministry of Health should also review the primary healthcare services administered at polyclinics and various hospitals' outpatient clinics.

I suggest setting up, for each cluster, a centralised pharmacy to dispense medication to patients from various clinics or hospitals, while they wait to receive it at home.

Each day, patients' prescriptions would be transmitted online to this centralised pharmacy. The medication is then packed and batched for same-day delivery by courier if urgent, or by mail to the patients' registered addresses.

If such a system is workable for food delivery, I see no reason why it cannot be adapted to serve patients.

The volume of patients would justify having this delivery service.

It would, at the same time, help to minimise contact and crowds at clinics and hospitals.

Patients would wait less at clinics and hospitals, and be able to go home right after seeing the doctor.

Lim Choo Beng