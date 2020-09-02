Set stage for more constructive national dialogue

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong's proposal to create more opportunities for Singaporeans to express their views on core issues that affect their lives, as well as on Singapore's future direction, will be welcomed by many (Opportunities to give views without being shouted down to be created, Aug 29).

Mr Tong highlighted how people with different and strong views may become "abrasive". To avoid such a destructive outcome, certain preconditions must prevail.

First, all participants must think rationally in the best interests of Singapore and its citizens. Alternative views and proposals must be constructive and fact-based.

While participants are entitled to their opinions, they should not be manipulating and manufacturing information, like what happens with fake news.

Second, alternative views, especially those different from the Government's, should not be presumed to be inferior. Different views can represent the "yin and yang" of the ancient Chinese philosophy of dualism, which describes how seemingly opposing or contrary forces may actually be complementary and interdependent, leading to balance and harmony, thus strengthening the whole.

Third, the Government should be willing to share relevant non-publicly available information so that non-governmental dialogue participants are engaged on a level playing field and do not make inaccurate or wrong inferences or estimates in their analyses.

The Government must be ready to disabuse Singaporeans of their misguided notions or misunderstanding with facts and figures, not just unconvincing rhetorical statements.

Fourth, there should be a freer media to provide objective reporting. In fact, in today's political climate in which Singaporeans are clamouring for fairness, the media must take on the bigger roles of fact-checking and investigative journalism.

This year's general election showed that there is a growing desire for greater diversity of views. During the campaign period, many genuine grievances and anxieties were raised, with calls for greater accountability and transparency, and space and tolerance for divergent views.

In this context, the national dialogue can tap the fresh ideas of many citizens who sincerely wish to be involved in the affairs of the state.

Properly managed, such a robust contest of ideas augurs well for Singapore and should be encouraged.

Ang Ah Lay