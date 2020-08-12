Security industry has potential to provide more jobs

It is easy to see where Forum letter writer William Adam Morton Jr is coming from in suggesting that the authorities expedite the process for the hiring of retrenched workers as security officers (Let job seekers keen to work as security officers defer training, Aug 6).

The security industry is facing a chronic manpower shortage and some agencies have had to forgo tenders and decline contracts because of this.

While useful, Mr Morton's suggestion would pose some concerns.

The security industry is highly regulated, and only those with a licence from the Police Licensing and Regulatory Department can work as security officers. The licence assures the public that the holder's background has been checked and that he has the required skills.

Perhaps what the industry can do is create a task group to define the various vocations available for retrenched professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) within the industry, formulate job scopes, suggest schemes of service and partner PMETs with companies willing to open up vacancies.

Some of these vocations include security engineers and technicians, security assistants, concierges, logistics officers, transportation and deployment assistants, and communications engineers and technicians - just to mention a few.

If we are to create new job opportunities in the security sector for job seekers during this Covid-19 period, let these be jobs that will make full use of their skill sets and pave the way for a second career for them.

Al R. Dizon