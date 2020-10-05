Schools' role in youth mental health

It is heartening to see more teenagers and young adults seeking help for mental health issues during these unprecedented times (Youth with mental health problems stay strong under Covid-19, ST Online, Sept 5).

I have been given a break from school and the isolation has been immensely beneficial to my mental health. Beyond establishing boundaries, having coping strategies and going to trusted adults, schools also play an essential role in checking on their students' well-being and creating a healthy learning environment through online means, school counsellors, surveys or other means.

Overall, it was a relief to read that the chance for self-reflection through isolation has had an overall positive effect on youth seeking help. Being away from their social circles and confined to home has simultaneously increased the severity of existing issues and induced new ones.

I wish for fellow teenagers to stay resilient and push through these lonely and tiring days.

Yew Jien Lynn, 16

Secondary 4 student