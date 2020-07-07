School shouldn't stop students discussing politics on social media

As a former student of Hwa Chong Junior College, I am perplexed by the school's message to junior college students to avoid posting anything related to the general election on social media (Hwa Chong defends advice to students to not discuss election on social media, ST Online, July 3).

Politics concerns every citizen, be it a young student, a working adult or a retiree.

At 17 or 18 years of age, it is the students' responsibility to know more about the country's limitations and its citizens' anxieties. Some of them may become future leaders.

To learn about and empathise with the worries of many Singaporeans at a young age would be beneficial for the students' character.

The school should not be overprotective of students. They must be responsible for their actions and words, though some leeway can be given due to their lack of real life experience.

There is no safe forum for political discussions, only an open-minded and constructive one.

No matter what political stand we have, we remain foremost loyal Singaporeans who seek the best for Singapore.

Foo Sing Kheng