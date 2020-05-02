SafeEntry guide in four languages to be rolled out

We thank Ms Serene Yap for her feedback on the use of SafeEntry at malls (Less tech-savvy people may have issues with digital check-in system, April 29).

The Government is progressively rolling out SafeEntry to malls and buildings to facilitate contact tracing. Depending on the venue operator's requirements, members of the public can either use their mobile phone to scan a QR code or have the venue operator scan their NRIC barcode to enter the venue.

Venue operators have been advised to station staff with mobile devices to help visitors without a suitable mobile phone (for example, phones without Internet connectivity or an in-built QR code reader), or those who require assistance.

As suggested by Ms Yap, we will roll out posters in four languages to provide a step-by-step guide on the use of SafeEntry. Venue operators are advised to display these posters prominently.

We assure the public that any information that is collected through SafeEntry will be used by the Government only for contact tracing purposes.

We thank venue operators for their cooperation and members of the public for playing their part in our collective fight against Covid-19.

Huang Weixian

Director

Adoption and Engagement

Smart Nation and Digital Government Office

Prime Minister's Office

