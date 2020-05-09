Safe distancing officers are there for us

The recent stabbing of a National Parks Board safe distancing officer is deep cause for concern (Man charged with attempted murder of safe distancing officer, May 7). The perpetrator, a 61-year-old man, became aggressive when engaged by the officer for not wearing a mask.

Another incident of a Singaporean woman's disregard for the public safety rule, claiming to be "sovereign" at Shunfu market, is likewise alarming ('Sovereign' woman charged with breaking Covid-19 rules, May 6).

While these incidents may be the exception, we are saddened that the police have reported an increase in abuse cases against the 3,000 safe distancing officers.

Our safe distancing officers are doing their part to keep us safe. Yet their efforts go unappreciated.

Instead, many Singaporeans bemoan the inconveniences of having to wait in line to have their temperature checked and identity cards scanned before entering supermarkets.

Not only do our enforcement and safe distancing officers put themselves at risk of contact with the coronavirus, but they also risk confronting abuse by citizens who themselves may be very stressed by the many difficulties confronting many of us today.

Empathy for both victims and perpetrators helps build greater awareness of the challenges we are all facing at this time.

Let us remember our front-line heroes in the fight against Covid-19, including safe distancing officers. They are there for us, not against us.

William Wan (Dr)

General Secretary

Singapore Kindness Movement

Melissa Kwee

Chief Executive Officer

National Voluntary and Philanthropy Centre