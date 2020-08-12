Runners, joggers on roads need to be aware of traffic

Following the implementation of a code of conduct for pedestrians on shared paths (Pedestrians urged to keep left on shared paths in code of conduct, Aug 5), I wish to address the issue of runners and joggers who share the roads with motorists.

As a driver, I find it quite senseless for people to be walking, jogging or running on the road, oblivious to traffic coming from behind them.

There is always the constant anxiety for drivers to be extra careful.

Those who choose to run, jog or walk along the road must do so in the opposite direction of traffic. The road users will then be more aware of oncoming traffic and can act promptly to prevent accidents.

Wearing of light-coloured attire must also be encouraged for good visibility.

Ho Soon Teck (Dr)