Rules on aid for private property owners not new

The policy of not letting people who own private property apply for aid is a longstanding one. Ms Jessica London must have known of the existence of such a policy when she bought her private property (Those who own private property need more aid during pandemic, May 5).

She has only herself to blame for making her purchase decision.

Generally speaking, a private property is more expensive than a Housing Board flat, is of better quality and has better amenities. It is therefore reasonable to assume that Ms London had taken these factors into consideration and was willing to pay a higher price to enjoy the advantages.

If private property owners are allowed to apply for aid, it will be a moral hazard as people will take it as a signal that they can be less prudent in their purchase decisions and still rely on the Government as a backstop should things go wrong. It also goes against the value of frugality.

Finally, even if an HDB flat resident loses his job, he is not automatically entitled to the aid Ms London mentioned in her letter, as that resident would need to undergo means testing before any aid is granted.

If Ms London is really short of cash, she should sell her private property and buy a lower-priced HDB flat instead. She would then obtain some cash and possibly qualify for aid in the future, thus killing two birds with one stone.

Thong Choong Hung