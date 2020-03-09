Rules, checks in place for safe use of active mobility devices

We thank Mr Oliever Tan for his feedback (Some riders attempting to get around footpath ban, Feb 27).

Safety is our key priority and there are rules for the use of active mobility devices, including personal mobility devices, power-assisted bicycles (PABs), bicycles and personal mobility aids (PMAs).

PABs are allowed only on roads and cycling paths - they are not allowed to be ridden on footpaths.

Since February 2016, PABs have had to meet the technical requirement of European Standard EN15194 for safety, have a motorised speed cap of 25kmh and be pedal-assisted. They cannot be operated by throttle control.

PMAs such as motorised wheelchairs are allowed on footpaths as they help the elderly and those with mobility challenges to get around, as Mr Tan pointed out.

To ensure the safety of users and others sharing the paths, there is a maximum speed limit of 10kmh for these devices.

Additional regulations would make it more onerous for those who legitimately need PMAs.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) takes a serious view of errant users who disregard the rules, modify their devices illegally and endanger the safety of pedestrians.

Our active mobility enforcement officers will continue to enforce the rules against errant active mobility device users. Members of the public can also report errant users through the LTA's MyTransport.SG mobile application.

Kenneth Wong

Deputy Group Director

Active Mobility Group

Land Transport Authority