Routine dental care can continue in Singapore

I refer to the report "Delay routine dental check-ups, WHO urges, until coronavirus risk is known" (ST Online, Aug 12).

This has led to patients cancelling their dental appointments.

In other similar media reports, the World Health Organisation also said that these delays should continue "until there has been sufficient reduction in Covid-19 transmission rates from community transmission to cluster cases or according to official recommendations at national, sub-national or local level".

Presently, community cases within Singapore are well controlled, which has resulted in the Health Ministry allowing the resumption of routine dental services.

Most of the infection control and protection guidelines that the WHO recommends are already widely adopted by the dental community in Singapore.

Extended delays to routine care may lead to deterioration of oral health, especially for those with high-risk factors for dental decay or gum disease.

It is also uncertain how long Covid-19 will last or when a vaccine can be developed to bring the international situation under control.

T he public should plan their dental visits during periods where risk of community transmission is minimal.

Goh Siew Hor (Dr)

President

Singapore Dental Association