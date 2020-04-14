Roll out security checks to ensure people comply with stay-home rules

After the circuit breaker measures came into effect, I was surprised to still see long queues at supermarkets and to encounter more than two family members going out together for grocery runs last Friday.

In order to seriously enforce the stay-home rules, there should be security checks at strategic points, with officers questioning people who appear to flout the rules.

Places such as entrances to MRT stations or bus interchanges should have such checks too.

As for those who drive, the police should put up road blocks to question drivers and passengers about their movements.

Those who have no valid reason to be out should be punished.

Police should also conduct more frequent patrols around neighbourhoods to deter potential criminals.

Amid the current circuit breaker period and the worsening economic climate, many people will lose their jobs.

This could lead to more crime such as theft or robbery, or even, in cases involving people with severe depression, violent crimes such as assault and murder.

With our steady Government behind us, let us do our part so that we will overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Donny Ho Boon Tiong