Review time allotted to public at ActiveSG swimming complexes

I am delighted to learn that swimming pools have finally opened in phase two of Singapore's reopening.

To many avid swimmers, this is great news after months of being cooped up at home and being confined to exercises on land - a sheer torture for us swimmers.

However, to my dismay, ActiveSG swimming complexes are open to the general public only after 6.30pm daily.

Most of the available swimming slots are allocated to swimming and aqua classes from 9am to 6.30pm. Are there really so many day classes that they are able to take up all the slots from 9am to 6.30pm?

On several occasions, I visited the pool in the daytime and there were hardly any classes being conducted.

In contrast, the pools are packed to the rafters in the evening when students and adults have the time to attend their swimming classes.

Did ActiveSG consult swimming coaches before deciding on the allocation?

It is important to maintain social distancing during this period, but common sense has to prevail too.

Tan See Khiang