Forum: Review medical prerequisites that exclude those with special needs

It is heartening to note that Singapore is striving to be an inclusive society in areas of education and jobs, and by keeping learning and work opportunities open to all.

With the increase in awareness of special needs, more children are formally assessed with behavioural conditions such as attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD).

While these children may experience a more arduous journey in school, they may subsequently opt for non-desk-bound jobs and manage their condition without their colleagues even knowing.

I am a parent of a teenage child with ADHD. To encourage him, I have cited famous personalities who have overcome their condition and done well in life such as swimmer Michael Phelps.

Sadly, as I recently researched his options in the institutes of higher learning (IHLs) and jobs in the area of sports or the outdoor and adventure category, I note that one IHL and one employer require the applicant to declare that he does not have ADHD, among other medical conditions or special needs.

While I can understand that such prerequisites are mostly put in place with the applicant's safety in mind and there is mention of further assessment of suitability, I feel such exclusions should be reviewed carefully and listed only if it is absolutely critical (life or death).

I also feel that mature working adults should not need to declare behavioural conditions such as ADHD in their job applications, as they are mature enough to manage their condition and it is their working attitude that really matters.

I hope the Government will continue encouraging IHLs and employers to evaluate suitability and capabilities based on an individual's passion and aptitude, so that we can work towards being a truly inclusive society.

Kang Soh Teng