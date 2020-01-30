Revamp format of inter-school football

The report of a lopsided scoreline in a preliminary-round B Division boys' football game last week does draw concern (Lopsided 32-0 score in National School Games football match stirs debate, Jan 25).

Having to face such a heavy defeat affects the morale of the players and also the school.

A scoreline of 32-0 is indicative of a non-level playing field for the participating teams.

Such a competition should not be condoned when it is evident that a team is not capable of providing a reasonable challenge.

The stronger team might have better training facilities and support staff, while the weaker team might not, because of school resources.

NUS High School of Mathematics and Science, for instance, has had losses of 21-0, 15-0 and 29-0 over three years. It is likely that the team would suffer more of such defeats unless there is a more rational competition format.

There should be a seeding of teams based on their performance over the years. They can then be pitted against others that are at a similar level.

The Ministry of Education could work with the Football Association of Singapore to design an appropriate format for the schools.

George Pasqual