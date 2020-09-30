Restrictions on use of sports facilities necessary for now

We thank Mr Louis Ho Hwei Ming for his feedback (Private bookings make access to public stadium difficult, Sept 24).

ActiveSG facilities cater to all members of the community and are also meant for the use of group activities such as sport academy programmes for children and youth.

The high demand for sports facilities during this period, coupled with the safety restrictions imposed because of Covid-19, have made it necessary for us to occasionally block off some of these facilities for a period of time.

We hope to see less of this happening with the gradual easing of these restrictions.

We do seek the public's understanding on the need for these measures and hope that those who wish to jog or exercise will use other general spaces.

Sport Singapore has also collaborated with the Urban Redevelopment Authority to include information on our stadiums in the Space Out website, which members of the public may use to check on updated crowd levels before heading down to the stadiums.

More information can be found at www.spaceout.gov.sg.

Sng Hock Lin

Chief, ActiveSG

Sport Singapore