Forum: Replace Pofma with 'right of reply'

Few would dispute that online falsehoods and manipulation are a legitimate concern, but it would now appear that the mechanism set out in the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) lacks finer calibration and tends to be blunt when used.

The mechanism suffers from two major limitations.

First, while the line between fact and opinion can be clear in many circumstances, it is not always so. This is a point familiar to libel lawyers and judges.

Labelling a string of statements as factually false while it may be seen by others as merely argumentatively disagreeable can be problematic.

Second, the mechanism cannot handle contextualisation well.

While there are many patently false online statements, there are also those that may not be easily classified as true or false in the context of an article of which they are a part.

They may justifiably be labelled misleading, slanted or mischievous, but do not fit neatly into truth or falsehood.

Instead of having to label an online statement false before it can be responded to, it is better to make use of a mechanism employed against foreign publications reporting on domestic politics: right of reply.

When the government of the day considers that an online statement must be responded to in the public interest, it should have the right to reply to, rebut or clarify that statement. Platform owners must be obliged to carry a link to the Government's reply.

This way, the Government can give its side of the story without having to make a deterministic pronouncement on truth or falsehood.

Singaporeans will be more receptive to reading such a presentation of the Government's reply and decide for themselves who is pulling a fast one on them.

Cheng Shoong Tat