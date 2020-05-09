Reopen more businesses

The Government should consider allowing the following businesses to reopen from May 12:

• Electronics outlets such as Harvey Norman and Challenger. We need to purchase equipment such as PCs and routers.

• Stationery shops such as Popular and neighbourhood stores.

• Services such as air-conditioner servicing, plumbing and electricians. Any breakdown of air-conditioning, water or electricity supply is a great pain. I also support the reopening of traditional Chinese medicine halls selling wellness products for the reasons outlined by Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah in Parliament.

All these shops and services can maintain safety guidelines.

Ang Miah Boon

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 09, 2020, with the headline 'Reopen more businesses'. Print Edition | Subscribe
