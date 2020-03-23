Forum: Remove free treatment for those who insist on non-essential travel

The Government has urged all Singapore residents to defer all non-essential travel to all countries as there has been a spike in the number of imported Covid-19 cases (S'pore residents told to defer all overseas travel, March 19).

But there are some who still insist on travelling for holidays (or, in the case of long-term pass holders, for home visits), perhaps enticed by cheap airfares and discounted hotel rates.

The problem is that, to these holiday-makers, some popular travel destinations in Western countries might seem safe by their relatively lower number of confirmed cases, but there could actually be many more undiagnosed cases classified incorrectly as seasonal flu.

If these people are infected overseas, they will pose a health risk to others and add to the burden on the healthcare system upon their return to Singapore.

I urge the Government to remove free treatment for people who are infected with Covid-19 overseas during non-essential travel.

If a company sends an employee on an overseas business trip to any of the countries on the Ministry of Health's advisory list and the employee is infected overseas, the company shall bear the medical costs of his treatment.

These measures should send a strong deterrent message to anyone planning to go on non-essential travel or business trips.

Pok Cheng Sim