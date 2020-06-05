Reminder to treat helpers decently

I was deeply moved by Paige Parker's piece in The Sunday Times Life section (In praise of helpers, May 31). She shed light on a topic that is often sidelined or even avoided in Singapore.

Having grown up with a helper since young, I greatly empathised with her.

I have seen employers who treat helpers as if they belong to a lower class of people, employers who seem to think that their helpers are not human beings who deserve to be treated as equals.

People often forget that their helpers have made great sacrifices to be apart from their families for years at a stretch in order to support their families back home.

For the amount of work they put in to maintain the household, cook meals and so on, with working hours that literally span the entire day, I agree that their monthly salary is disproportionate to what they deserve.

It would be selfish of us to disregard their struggles, while we hide behind our privilege.

I hope that people will stop ignoring the mistreatment and marginalisation of helpers here and recognise that they absolutely deserve to be treated with respect and dignity.

Tay Yiling