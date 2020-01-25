Relocate designated smoking area outside cafe

I strongly urge the relevant authorities to reconsider the designated smoking zone outside Crossroads Cafe at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel and relocate it elsewhere (Orchard Road smoking ban: Over 4,000 tickets issued last year, Jan 18).

This designated smoking area is barely 5m away from the pedestrian walkway, which is one of the busiest stretches in Orchard Road.

It is also the only pedestrian walkway between the start of Tang Plaza and the other end of it.

Babies, children, pregnant women, people with illness and others vulnerable to second-hand smoke are subjected to it while walking along this stretch.

Diners at the cafe are also exposed to the harmful smoke that wafts into the outdoor restaurant.

There is actually no need for this designated zone as there is already an existing one between Tang Plaza and Lucky Plaza.

There is also another in very close proximity to Far East Plaza. While it is the choice of individuals to decide to smoke or not and subject their bodies to the effects, they should not inflict this health hazard on innocent non-smokers.

If we need any reminders on why we should get tough on this matter, the answer lies in the Straits Times report. Dr Yvette van der Eijk, senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said that implementing smoke-free public areas protects people from second-hand smoke, which kills more than 600,000 non-smokers worldwide every year.

The health authorities should do a proper assessment of this particular designated smoking zone.

Michel Stravens