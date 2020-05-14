Relief measures help legal profession prepare for post-Covid-19 environment

We refer to Mr Dharmendra Yadav's letter (Law academy needs to change how it operates, May 12).

The legal profession is a diverse one, comprising practitioners, corporate counsel, legal service officers and members of the judiciary.

As the umbrella organisation for the entire profession, the Singapore Academy of Law (SAL) is focused on programmes that drive legal excellence across every segment of the profession, including conferences and seminars, law reports, textbooks and journals, and an online legal research platform.

The relief measures announced last week by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, who is president of the SAL, allow our members to retool and prepare for a post-Covid-19 operating environment.

These measures were designed to meet the needs of our members, as conveyed in a recent survey. The initial responses from our members have generally been positive.

They do appreciate that the SAL cannot be expected to go beyond waiving certain fees and subsidising access to its own courses and publications.

The SAL will continue to monitor the pulse of the profession and collaborate with other stakeholders as we strive to strengthen the legal profession as a whole.

In addition to the responses to our surveys, which we conduct from time to time, we welcome all constructive suggestions and ideas on how we can face the challenges that lie ahead of us.

Foo Kim Leng

Deputy Director Corporate Communications

Singapore Academy of Law