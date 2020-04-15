Reinstate psychological treatment to list of essential services

I refer to the decision to remove psychological treatment from the "essential services" exempted from workplace closures during the circuit breaker period (Mental health practitioners disappointed by 'non-essential' status of psychological treatment under Covid-19 circuit breaker measures, ST Online, April 13).

As a gastroenterologist, I have many patients with eating disorders and alcoholic liver diseases. They present with gastrointestinal complaints, such as vomiting or jaundice. But their underlying causes are psychiatrically related.

Appropriate psychiatric treatment, mainly in the form of counselling and medication, is essential to managing a patient's condition.

Counselling is often done by both a psychiatrist and a psychologist or a counsellor. Teleconsultation may not be sufficient for a proper psychiatric consultation.

My experience with patients with eating disorders and alcoholic addiction is that once they stop seeing their counsellor or psychiatrist, they have a high chance of relapse.

Once they relapse, it takes a lot more effort to get them back to remission.

I urge the Ministry of Health to reconsider this decision.

Desmond Wai (Dr)