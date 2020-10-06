Rein in over-consumption of medical services

There are so many fundamental reasons that lead to ever increasing healthcare spending in Singapore (Focus on root cause of rising healthcare costs by Mr Wong Boon Hong; Oct 3).

Some are inevitable, like our ever increasing numbers of the overweight or the elderly, inexorable inflation, skyrocketing costs of administration and medications, and the reality that the more affluent a nation is, the more exorbitant all consumables are.

Unmitigated demand for the latest technological advances in the diagnosis and management of diseases, private hospitals operating like monopolies or oligarchies that can set their own price standards, and the prevalent practice of defensive medicine by doctors fearing malpractice suits do not help either.

Then, there are factors that lead to wanton over-consumption of medical services, including employer-sponsored health benefits that smart accountants can make tax deductible, and payers (including Medisave) that reimburse healthcare providers on a fee-for-service instead of fee-for-outcome basis.

Correction of the gross asymmetry of knowledge between vendors and consumers of medical services helps ameliorate these problems somewhat.

If we can further reform medical malpractice laws, limit the amount of private hospital insurance claims to no more than what Class A patients in restructured hospitals pay, educate consumers on how some much more expensive medications are only marginally more efficacious than cheaper alternatives, and make relatives conscious of how progressively more exorbitant interventions to stave off death become less and less cost-effective - we would have done much to rein in exponential increases in healthcare costs.

And if consumers are taught enough to purchase the right kind of Integrated Shield Plans over and above MediShield Life, if insurers can be persuaded that payouts should be distributed for procedures done in-house in surgery or GP clinics without added hospitalisation costs - we would have done better still.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)