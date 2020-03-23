Reconsider subsidy for firms to house workers from Malaysia

I take issue with the Government's decision to help companies with the housing of their Malaysian workers - to the tune of $50 per worker per night for 14 nights (KL pledges that curbs won't affect flow of goods to Singapore, March 18).

Doing business means taking risks, and the current situation is something business owners have to face as part of doing business.

If a business relies on too many foreigners for its operations, it indicates bad business risk management.

Why should taxpayer money be used to subsidise business owners?

I urge the Government to reconsider this decision as it can be very expensive.

If an estimated 300,000 Malaysians work in Singapore, a quick calculation puts the figure at around $210 million.

Even if we were to halve the amount, it would still cost us $105 million.

Thong Choong Hung